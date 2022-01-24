Kazakh central bank raises policy rate by 50 bps to 10.25%

ALMATY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank raised its main interest rate to 10.25% from 9.75% on Monday, citing persistent inflationary pressure in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's economy.

The bank said it expects inflation to slow to 6.0-6.5% this year from last year's 8.4% thanks to tighter monetary policy and other measures to curb consumer price growth.

Analysts polled by Reuters last week were divided on policy expectations, but even those who predicted a hike saw it at 25 basis points rather than 50. read more

The bank said increased government spending was exacerbating inflationary pressures and negatively impacted the local tenge currency's stability.

Amid expected policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, foreign investors have significantly reduced their holdings of tenge-denominated bonds, the bank said.

The regulator will next review its policy rate on March 9.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman

