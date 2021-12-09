Kenya shilling steady, to ease due to general increase in demand

NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was unchanged against the dollar on Thursday and was expected to weaken due to increased demand from all sectors, traders said.

At 0826 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.80/113.00 to the dollar, the same as Wednesday's close. In early trade, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 112.85/113.05, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by George Obulutsa

