Currencies
Kenya shilling unchanged; to ease due to energy sector demand
NAIROBI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was unchanged on Friday in slow activity and traders said they expected it to ease in the next few days due dollar demand resurfacing from the energy sector.
At 0718 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.05/25 per dollar, the same as Thursday's close.
Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ayenat Mersie
