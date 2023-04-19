Kenya shilling weakens due to dollar demand from oil retailers, manufacturers















NAIROBI, April 19 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling weakened on Wednesday, undermined by increased demand for dollars from oil retailers and manufacturers, and listed companies preparing to pay dividends to their foreign shareholders, traders said.

At 0651 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 135.00/135.20 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's closing rate of 134.90/135.10.

The shilling touched a new record low of 135.05/25 per dollar early on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri











