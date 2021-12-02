Kenyan shilling dips down to fresh all-time low

NAIROBI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling edged down to a new record low on Thursday, as robust dollar demand across all sectors continued to outstrip lacklustre inflows, traders said.

At 1049 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.55/75 per dollar, from Tuesday's closing rate of 112.45/65, which was the previous record low.

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Duncan Miriri

