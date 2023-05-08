Kenyan shilling eases on manufacturing FX demand















NAIROBI, May 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling eased against the dollar in a thin market on Monday, as manufacturers sought foreign currency amid meagre dollar inflows, traders said.

At 0921 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 136.50/70 per dollar, compared with 136.40/60 at Friday's close.

The shilling touched a new all-time low of 136.55/75 per dollar on Friday, Refinitiv data showed.

Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning











