Kenyan shilling holds steady, still stuck at all time low

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling stabilised on Tuesday after touching an all-time low in the previous session on the back of robust importer dollar demand and muted inflows, traders said.

At 0943 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.45/65 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's closing rate.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Duncan Miriri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.