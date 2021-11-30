Currencies
Kenyan shilling holds steady, still stuck at all time low
NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling stabilised on Tuesday after touching an all-time low in the previous session on the back of robust importer dollar demand and muted inflows, traders said.
At 0943 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.45/65 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's closing rate.
Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Duncan Miriri
