NAIROBI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was little-changed on Monday but was inclined to weaken due to importer dollar demand from the energy sector, traders said.

At 0816 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.20/40 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 113.15/113.35.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.