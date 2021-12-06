Kenyan shilling little changed, to ease due to increased importer demand

NAIROBI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was little changed on Monday, and traders said they expected it to weaken, undermined by dollar demand from general goods importers and oil companies.

At 0751 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.65/85 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 112.60/80.

Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Maggie Fick

