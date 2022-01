Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable on Tuesday and was forecast to come under pressure due to dollar demand from oil importers, traders said.

At 0754 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.10/30 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 113.05/25.

Reporting by George Obulutsa

