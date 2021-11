NAIROBI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was little-changed on Tuesday, though inclined on the weaker side on the back of demand for hard currency from energy, manufacturing and other importers.

At 0708 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.20/40, compared to Monday's close of 112.10/20.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

