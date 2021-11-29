Kenyan shilling little changed, faces pressure from importers

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was little changed on Monday, but touched a new all-time low and was forecast to weaken due to increased general importer dollar demand that outstripped inflows, traders said.

At 0848 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.45/65, compared with Friday's close of 112.40/60. Monday's level is a new all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.