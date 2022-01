NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was little changed on Thursday but was facing some downward pressure from dollar demand from the energy sector, traders said.

At 0848 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.15/35 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 113.10/30.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Maggie Fick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.