Kenyan shilling pressured by energy sector FX demand















NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling traded slightly weaker against the dollar on Tuesday, under pressure from energy companies seeking foreign currency, traders said.

At 0907 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 136.55/75 per dollar, compared with 136.50/70 at Monday's close.

The shilling has lost more than 20% against the dollar in the last two years, touching a new all-time low of 136.70/90 per dollar on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed.

Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.