Kenyan shilling seen testing new lows on demand pressure

NAIROBI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling is expected to test fresh record lows against the dollar in the next week, while the Zambian kwacha will also be under pressure.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling is expected to hit fresh all-time lows in the coming week, mainly due to demand for hard currencies as the economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic, traders said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.45/65 per dollar on Thursday, a record low, after hitting its previous all-time low earlier in the week. The shilling closed last Thursday at 112.30/50.

"There's quite a bit of demand that is across the board. The downward trend is going to continue, likely through the end of the year" said a trader at a commercial bank.

ZAMBIA

The Zambian kwacha is expected to come under pressure from the dollar next week as demand for hard currency driven festive season imports outweighs supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 17.8000 per dollar, down from 17.7320 at the close of business a week earlier.

"Market fundamentals continue to point to a weaker Kwacha next week especially given elevated FX appetite from importing retailers who are stocking up for the festive period," Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said in a market note.

A positive outcome from discussions with the International Monetary Fund over an extended credit facility that Zambia is currently pursuing could, however, support the kwacha when it is announced, the bank said, without giving further details.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's Shilling is expected to hold steady next week, thanks to support from agricultural exporters and foreign investors.

Commercial banks quoted the Shilling at 2,295/2,305 against the dollar on Thursday, the same levels recorded at the close a week earlier.

"We expect a stable Shilling in the coming week with support from bond investors inflows," said a treasury associate in one of the foreign exchange trading firms.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is expected to trade in a range next week mainly due to a typical surge in remittances for the holidays from Ugandans working abroad.

At 0939 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570 against the dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 3,555/3,565.

"December is usually a season for a spike in remittance flows, I think we'll see a bit of that providing support to the local unit," said a trader at one commercial bank.

The shilling was likely trade in a range of 3,550-3,570 against the dollar, the trader said.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen, Ayenat Mersie and Chris Mfula; Compiled by Duncan Miriri; editing by Uttaresh.V

