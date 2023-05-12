Kenyan shilling slides on manufacturer, oil importer FX demand















NAIROBI, May 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling slid against the dollar on Friday, as manufacturers and oil importers sought limited foreign currency, traders said.

At 0918 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 136.90/137.10 per dollar, compared with 136.75/95 at the close of Thursday's session.

The shilling has lost about 10% against the greenback since the start of the year, hitting a new all-time low on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

"We've seen some demand to pick dollars and not seen matching inflows," said one trader at a commercial bank. "The market fundamentals point to a weaker shilling."

