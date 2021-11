NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady on Friday, helped by hard currency inflows sent from abroad and export earnings from commodities like tea.

At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.05/25 per dollar, the same level as Thursday's closing rate.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing bY Duncan Miriri

