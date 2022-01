NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady on Wednesday but was expected to come under pressure as dollar demand from various sectors was seen increasing after the holidays, traders said.

At 0828 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.10/30 to the dollar, the same as Tuesday's close.

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by George Obulutsa

