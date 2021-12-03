Kenyan shilling trades at record low on importer, manufacturer demand for dollars

NAIROBI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling on Friday was trading at a record low, as strong dollar demand from importers and manufacturers continued to outstrip lacklustre inflows, traders said.

At 0823 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.55/75 per dollar, a record low that it touched in the previous session. The shilling closed on Thursday at 112.50/70, which was the previous record low.

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Maggie Fick

