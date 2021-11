NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling traded unchanged on Thursday though with a bias on the weaker side on the back of healthy demand from merchandise importers like energy and others.

At 0745 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.30/50, same level as Thursday's close.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.