Currencies
Kenyan shilling unchanged, market quiet ahead of Christmas break
1 minute read
NAIROBI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was unchanged on Friday, in quiet trade with a lot of participants staying away ahead of the Christmas break, traders said.
At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.00/20 to the dollar, the same level as Thursday's close. Markets will close at 0930 GMT on Friday, and be closed on Monday. Trade will resume on Tuesday.
Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa
