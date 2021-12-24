Kenyan shilling unchanged, market quiet ahead of Christmas break

NAIROBI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was unchanged on Friday, in quiet trade with a lot of participants staying away ahead of the Christmas break, traders said.

At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.00/20 to the dollar, the same level as Thursday's close. Markets will close at 0930 GMT on Friday, and be closed on Monday. Trade will resume on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.