Kenyan shilling to weaken, Zambian kwacha too seen hurt by importer demand

NAIROBI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling is seen pressured though that may ease gradually while the Zambian kwacha is also anticipated to weaken from higher importer appetite for hard currency.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is expected to be under pressure in the coming days but traders said they anticipate demand will climb down as the long Christmas and year-end festive season gets underway.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.90/113.10 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 112.85/113.05.

"Next week the Kenyan shilling is expected to remain under pressure but as we move towards the end of the year, we might see demand levels ease," said a trader at one commercial bank.

TANZANIA

The Tanzania shilling should see limited downward pressure next week amid ongoing demand for hard currency in the market.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at an average of 2,300/2,310 on Thursday, slightly weaker from an average of 2,295/2305, recorded a week earlier.

"With year-end dollar demand likely to continue, we expect to see moderate pressure persist on the shilling in the coming days," Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm, said.

The biggest driver of demand for the US dollar are the manufacturing and energy sectors, Karanja said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is seen stable in the coming days with demand mostly flat and some economic activities scaling down as the festive season gets underway.

At 1145 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570, unchanged from last Thursday's close.

"Demand is expected to generally go down because some of the businesses in sectors like manufacturing and imports will scale down," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

The local unit, he said, is likely to trade around 3,560.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is expected to come under pressure against the dollar. On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 16.2301 per dollar from a close of 16.0000 a week ago.

"We expect the Kwacha to...trade with a depreciation tone next week," Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said in a note.

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Chris Mfula; Elias Biryabarema; Nuzulack Dausen; compiled by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Bernadette Baum

