Kenyan shilling weakens to fresh low

A Kenya Commercial Bank Mtaani agent counts Kenya shilling notes on a money counting machine as she serves a client inside in the banking hall at the Kencom branch in Nairobi
A Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Mtaani agent counts Kenya shilling notes on a money counting machine as she serves a client inside in the banking hall at the Kencom branch in Nairobi, Kenya July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

May 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday to a fresh low as month-end demand for dollars weighed on the local currency, which has been under sustained pressure from oil importers and the manufacturing sector.

At 0945 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 138.15/138.35 per dollar - its lowest ever level - compared to Wednesday's close of 138.00/138.20.

The shilling is down over 10.7% against the dollar this year, Refinitiv data showed.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya

