Kenyan shilling weaker on dollar demand from energy importers















April 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly on Monday on demand for dollars from energy importers and foreign-owned firms looking to pay dividends to overseas shareholders, traders said.

At 0719 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 134.60/80 to the U.S. dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 134.50/70.

The Kenyan shilling is 8.4% weaker against the dollar year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Alexander Winning











