Kenya's shilling stable in slow trade

NAIROBI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady on Tuesday, in slow trade with slight dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations and remittances, traders said.

At 0745 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.00/20 to the dollar, the same as Friday's close. Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by James Macharia Chege

