Key remarks from Russian c.bank governor after rate decision

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina spoke at an online press conference after the central bank raised its key rate to 9.5% on Friday. read more

Nabiullina spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters.

ON PEAK OF INFLATION

"If we talk about the annual reading, which takes into account (price) growth in the past 12 months, we are now around the peak levels. We don't anticipate any sharp acceleration, but there has not been a turnaround yet that would allow us to say that there is a sustainable downward inflation trend... We expect such a slowdown by the end of the first quarter or in the second quarter."

ON INFLATION TARGET

"As for risks (to the inflation target), the pro-inflationary ones are overwhelming and have even become stronger. First, the supply chain issues may persist for a longer time... Second, due to high inflation the central banks of many countries are speeding up monetary policy tightening. In the medium term, this will reduce global inflation, but in the short run it may become a pro-inflationary factor for emerging market countries."

"Raising the inflation target is not an option... We cannot move the goalpost."

"We will keep raising the rate until people feel that deposit rates fully offset inflation risks."

ON RATE DECISION

"As the situation changes rather quickly in different directions it is hard even to say what the standard (rate hike) step is. But one can probably say that in the current conditions 100 basis points is less of an unconventional step than we used to think. And it is quite possible that we will have to take such steps."

"Our analysis shows that we have just entered the neutral rate area. Lending dynamics are an indicator of that... In order to curb inflation we need to temporarily move into the tight monetary conditions area and of course here we see greater space for rate increases than we did, for example, at the last board meeting."

ON INFLATION

"Contrary to our expectations, a turnaround in the inflation dynamic has not happened so far. Moreover, its sustained components have become even stronger. The main reason for that is growing imbalances in the economy."

"High inflation is an indicator of growing economic overheating."

ON ECONOMY

"If no measures are taken to bring the economy back on a balanced growth trajectory, it will overheat even more, leading to uncontrolled acceleration of inflation and the subsequent slowing of economic growth to the point of recession."

"High inflation mitigates all the benefits of economic growth for the people, threatening their real incomes and savings and thus worsening their living standards."

ON FOREX PURCHASES

"As for resumption of forex purchases for the finance ministry, we have not yet made a decision about when we resume these purchases... We will of course inform about it well before we resume them. It's possible that we will ... first resume regular purchases and start additional, deferred purchases later."

"We will make a decision based on our assessment of the market situation, volatility, liquidity and this will not depend on the (rouble) exchange rate level."

