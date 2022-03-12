Kyrgyz central bank bans export of cash dollars

BISHKEK, March 12 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's central bank has banned commercial banks and other lending institutions from taking dollars abroad as cash, it said on Saturday, seeking to limit fallout from the international sanctions imposed on the region's dominant economy, Russia.

The bank said it had decided to impose temporary restrictions on foreign currency cash operations on Friday in an effort to "ensure the Kyrgyz Republic's economic security and to stabilise the situation on the domestic foreign currency market".

The ban came into effect at 1130 GMT on March 11, the bank said.

Kyrgyzstan's neighbour Kazakhstan said on Friday it was experiencing cash dollar shortages due to increased demand and logistics issues.

