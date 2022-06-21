1 minute read
Lebanon cenbank governor plans to ask new Cabinet to issue currency notes in larger denominations
June 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, said on Tuesday that he planned to request to issue currency notes in larger denominations once the country has formed a new Cabinet.
"Once the new government is formed, we will send a proposal for a law allowing larger denominations in the Lebanese pound to make it easier to use the pound," Salameh said in a televised interview.
Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Leslie Adler
