Lebanon central bank governor says 'banking secrecy must stay'

June 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, said in a televised interview on Tuesday that he was in favour of maintaining banking secrecy, three years into the country's financial meltdown.

The International Monetary Fund had set a "reformed banking secrecy law to bring it in line with international standards" as a precondition for access to relief funds.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Leslie Adler

