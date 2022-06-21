1 minute read
Lebanon central bank governor says 'banking secrecy must stay'
June 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, said in a televised interview on Tuesday that he was in favour of maintaining banking secrecy, three years into the country's financial meltdown.
The International Monetary Fund had set a "reformed banking secrecy law to bring it in line with international standards" as a precondition for access to relief funds.
Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Leslie Adler
