Moscow exchange to stop trading in British pounds on Oct 3

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Russian rouble banknote is seen placed on pound banknotes in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday that it would stop trading in British pounds in its foreign currency market on Oct. 3.

"Suspension of these operations is due to potential risks and difficulties in settling in the British pound," it added in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.