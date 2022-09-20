Moscow exchange to stop trading in British pounds on Oct 3

1 minute read

A Russian rouble banknote is seen placed on pound banknotes in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday that it would stop trading in British pounds in its foreign currency market on Oct. 3.

"Suspension of these operations is due to potential risks and difficulties in settling in the British pound," it added in a statement.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Chris Reese

