Nigeria allows naira to drop more than 36% on official market















ABUJA, June 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank allowed the naira currency to drop as much as 36% on the official market on Wednesday, days after the central bank governor who oversaw much-criticised multiple exchange rates was suspended.

The naira hit a record low of 750 to the dollar on the official market, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, down from a previous low of 477 naira to the dollar struck on Tuesday.

Traders said the central bank had removed trading restrictions on the official market.

Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was suspended late last week, after new President Bola Tinubu criticised Emefiele's handling of the currency and monetary policy at his inauguration.

Tinubu has called on the central bank to work towards a unified exchange rate, rather than the multiple exchange rates Emefiele oversaw to keep the naira artificially strong.

Nigeria's sovereign dollar bonds surged as much as 2.7 cents on the dollar on news of the devaluation, with longer-dated maturities rising the most, according to Tradeweb data.

The 2049 issue climbed to 82.5 cents in the dollar, its highest level since January .

Charlie Robertson, head of macro strategy at FIM Partners, said: "A much needed devaluation which takes the currency from 50% overvalued to about 5-10% cheap. This should improve the current account and improve the long term investment climate."

Additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos, Rachel Savage in Johannesburg and Karin Strohecker in London Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











