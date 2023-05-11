Nigeria's naira drops to record low on official market -Refinitiv data















ABUJA, May 11 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira dropped on Thursday to a record low of 466 per dollar on the official market supported by the central bank, Refinitiv data showed.

The naira, which trades within a range on the official market, has fallen to successive lows due to dollar scarcity, coupled with central bank's adjustments to manage a backlog demand for foreign exchange.

Nigeria's central bank has been adjusting rates to manage demand against its level of foreign reserves while at the same time intervening on the foreign exchange market to prop up the currency.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.