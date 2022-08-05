No Turkish cenbank forex sales to state firms for first time since Sept

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank did not sell foreign currency to the country's state enterprises, including gas importer Botas, in July, the first month it has not made such sales since September last year, central bank data showed on Friday.

In June, the central bank had sold $105 million in forex to state enterprises, down sharply from $1.816 billion in May and a peak level of $5.368 billion reached in February. read more

