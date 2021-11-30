Norway's central bank won't buy crown currency in December

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Tuesday it will maintain a policy of not buying Norwegian crowns on behalf of the country's government in December.

Norges Bank on Nov. 18 made a surprise announcement that it would cut purchases for the final part of November to zero from 700 million Norwegian crowns ($77.2 million) per day earlier in the month, instantly weakening the crown.

The central bank normally buys currency on behalf of the government on a daily basis to make funds available for the government's fiscal budget, exchanging currency earned from its oil and gas and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The recent spike in oil and gas prices has led to a huge direct inflow of cash to Norway, however, ensuring that the government's needs are met.

It did not say whether there were any implications for purchases beyond December.

Norway is western Europe's largest oil and gas producer with daily output of some 4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

($1 = 9.0641 Norwegian crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.