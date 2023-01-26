Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market.
The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on Wednesday in the interbank official rate, and slipped to 235 rupees early on Thursday when the market reopened.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldRussia sanctions, Ukraine support to be G7 priority, says Japan diplomat
Japan, this year's chair of the Group of Seven (G7), expects Russia's invasion of Ukraine to dominate talks among the world's major advanced economies, its top finance diplomat, Masato Kanda, told Reuters.