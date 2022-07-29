Philippine c.bank chief sees 2023 inflation back within target band
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MANILA, July 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank expects inflation to ease back to within its 2%-4% target band next year, from a projected average of 5% this year, its governor said on Friday.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas chief Felipe Medalla, speaking at a business forum, also said the peso-dollar exchange rate will continue to be "flexible" and market-determined.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.