Philippine c.bank to continue supporting economic recovery despite rate hikes
MANILA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will continue supporting the economy's recovery despite a planned 25 or 50 basis point rate hike this month, its governor said on Tuesday.
Current policy rates remain accommodative, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla told a business forum.
Policymakers will meet on August 18 to adjust its reverse repurchase facility rate (PHCBIR=ECI) that is currently at 3.25%.
