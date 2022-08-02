Philippine c.bank to continue supporting economic recovery despite rate hikes

MANILA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will continue supporting the economy's recovery despite a planned 25 or 50 basis point rate hike this month, its governor said on Tuesday.

Current policy rates remain accommodative, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla told a business forum.

Policymakers will meet on August 18 to adjust its reverse repurchase facility rate (PHCBIR=ECI) that is currently at 3.25%.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

