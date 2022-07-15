Philippines c.bank governor says "may or may not" raise interest rates in august
MANILA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank "may or may not" raise interest rates at its policy meeting in August, its governor said on Friday, a day after it delivered an off-schedule 75 basis point rate hike to combat inflation.
The central bank will be "data dependent", Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said in a phone message.
