Philippines posts fastest rise in exports in 5 months in January

MANILA, March 11 (Reuters) - Philippine exports rose at the fastest pace in five months in January on an annual basis, resulting in the narrowest trade deficit since October, government data showed on Friday.

Exports grew 8.9% to $6.04 billion (PHEXP=ECI), while imports rose 27.5% to $10.74 billion (PHIMP=ECI), resulting in a trade gap of $4.7 billion (PHTBAL=ECI), the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

