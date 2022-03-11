1 minute read
Philippines posts fastest rise in exports in 5 months in January
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MANILA, March 11 (Reuters) - Philippine exports rose at the fastest pace in five months in January on an annual basis, resulting in the narrowest trade deficit since October, government data showed on Friday.
Exports grew 8.9% to $6.04 billion (PHEXP=ECI), while imports rose 27.5% to $10.74 billion (PHIMP=ECI), resulting in a trade gap of $4.7 billion (PHTBAL=ECI), the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.