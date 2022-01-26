Philippines Q3 GDP y/y growth revised down to 6.9% from 7.1%

MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy grew 6.9% in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier (PHGDP=ECI), lower than the previously-reported growth estimate of 7.1%, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The government will release fourth-quarter gross domestic product data at around 0200 GMT on Thursday, with the economy projected to have expanded at a slower pace of 6.0% from a year earlier, based on the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies

