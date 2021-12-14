Philippines raises economic growth target for 2021

Summary 2021 GDP growth seen at 5.0%-5.5%

GDP growth targets retained for 2022-2024

Budget deficits seen on downward trajectory

MANILA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines has upgraded its economic growth targets for this year as the economy reopens further, the country's economic ministers said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand by 5.0% to 5.5% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 4.0% to 5.0% this year, the Development Budget Coordination Committee said in a statement.

The government retained its GDP growth targets at 7.0%-9.0% for 2022 and 6.0%-7.0% for both 2023 and 2024.

"With our strong economic performance in 2021, the DBCC is optimistic that the country's GDP will return to its pre-pandemic level by 2022," the economic officials said in a joint statement.

They said the projections for inflation, foreign trade, and the foreign exchange rate for 2022 to 2024 were maintained given recent economic developments.

On the fiscal front, they said the budget deficit this year was estimated at 8.2% of GDP, taking into account higher-than-target revenues and lower-than-programmed disbursements.

As the government pursues a fiscal consolidation strategy, they said the deficits for the next three years were projected to be on a downward trajectory: 7.7% of GDP for 2022, 6.1% of GDP for 2023, and 5.1% of GDP for 2024.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies

