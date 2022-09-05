Pound remains lower vs dollar after Truss wins Britain's leadership race

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The British pound remained lower against the dollar on Monday, after the governing Conservative Party announced foreign minister Liz Truss won the race to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and Prime Minister.

The pound was trading down 0.14% at $1.1503 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data. Against the euro, sterling was up 0.2% at 86.275 pence.

Truss won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest on Monday with 57.4% of the vote.

Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.