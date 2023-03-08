Qatar's FX reserves, hard currency liquidity rose to 235 bln riyals in February















CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - Qatar Central Bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose to 235 billion Qatar riyals ($64.56 billion) in February against 233.8 bln riyals in the previous month, QCB said on twitter on Wednesday.

The bank's international official reserves witnessed a similar growth to reach 176.8 billion Qatari riyals, from 175.8 billion in January.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz











