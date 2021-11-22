Rams' Odell Beckham says he will receive his salary in bitcoin

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Rams newly-acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will receive his total salary from the Rams in bitcoin, he said on Monday, making him the latest NFL star to ask to be paid in the cryptocurrency.

"It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to CashApp," he wrote on Twitter.

The Rams were not immediately available to comment.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection joined the 7-3 Rams from the 6-5 Cleveland Browns earlier this month, signing a one-year deal reportedly worth $4.25 million. read more

Green Bay Packer's quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Giant's running back Saquon Barkley are among the NFL players who receive at least part of their salaries in the cryptocurrency, according to Bitcoin Magazine.

The move comes on the heels of last week's announcement that the Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement. read more

Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Ken Ferris

