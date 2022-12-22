Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar
- Summary
- This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The rouble slumped to its weakest since late April past 72 against the dollar on Thursday as fears over the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and gas took the currency's losses this month to more than 15%.
At 0604 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4% against the dollar at 72.00 , earlier hitting 72.1350, its weakest mark since April 29.
It also lost 1.4% to trade at 76.69 versus the euro , also a near eight-month low, and shed 1.8% against the yuan to a near seven-month low of 10.26 .
Falling export revenues in recent months have been exacerbated by a European Union oil embargo that began in December, when an oil price cap come into force as well.
Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $82.5 a barrel.
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- Asian MarketsIndonesia central bank raises key policy rate by 25 bps
Indonesia's central bank raised its key policy rate on Thursday, its fifth rate hike since August and widely expected by markets, as it aims to bring inflation back within target next year.