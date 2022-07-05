Russia sees extra $4.5 bln in July budget revenue on higher oil prices

July 5 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Tuesday that it expects an additional 259 billion roubles ($4.50 billion) in budget revenue in July thanks to higher oil prices.

It said it did not plan to use extra budget revenue to buy foreign exchange or gold on the market.

($1 = 57.53 roubles)

