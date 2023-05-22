Russia to set $1 bln monthly cap on FX used for deals with exiting firms
May 22 (Reuters) - Russia is set to introduce a $1 billion monthly cap on the amount of foreign currency residents can buy on the domestic market to settle transactions with exiting foreign firms, according to text published by the Kremlin on Monday.
The cap, issued by President Vladimir Putin, applies to deals approved by the central bank, finance ministry or government commission monitoring foreign investment.
Putin has called for the measure to be introduced by June 1, the Kremlin said.
