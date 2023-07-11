Russia to start piloting 'digital rouble' in August - Interfax

July 11 (Reuters) - Russia will start testing a digital version of its rouble currency with consumers from August, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the central bank.

Russia, like many countries, has been developing digital money over the last couple of years in a bid to modernise its financial system and head off cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Reporting by Caleb Davis Editing by Mark Potter

