Russian finance minister says Yuan's role in Russian reserves will grow -Interfax

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that the Chinese Yuan's role in Russia's sovereign reserves will grow, Interfax reported.

Interfax quoted Siluanov as saying the Finance Ministry considered it "reasonable" for Russia to build its gold and Yuan reserves.

