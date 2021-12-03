Russia's c.bank to offer up to $2.7 bln at Dec. 6 repo auctions

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday it would hold one-year and one-month repo auctions on Dec. 6, offering 100 billion roubles ($1.36 billion) at each.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks' capacity to manage their liquidity.

Liquidity at such actions became more expensive after the central bank raised its key interest rate to 7.5% in October and indicated that further rate increases were possible. Its final rate-setting meeting of the year is scheduled for Dec. 17. read more

($1 = 73.6510 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.